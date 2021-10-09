Silver Point Capital L.P. Sells 1,091,524 Shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Stock

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) major shareholder Silver Point Capital L.P. sold 1,091,524 shares of iHeartMedia stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $27,288,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Silver Point Capital L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 5th, Silver Point Capital L.P. sold 73,000 shares of iHeartMedia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total value of $1,880,480.00.

Shares of IHRT opened at $23.92 on Friday. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.71 and a twelve month high of $28.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 2.17.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $861.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.52 million. On average, equities analysts predict that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 2,139.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 857.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iHeartMedia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IHRT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised iHeartMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on iHeartMedia in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on iHeartMedia from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barrington Research raised their price target on iHeartMedia from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on iHeartMedia from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, iHeartMedia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

iHeartMedia Company Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

