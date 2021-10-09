Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $158.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 2.85% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Silvergate Capital in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reduced their price target on Silvergate Capital from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Silvergate Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.67.

Shares of SI stock traded up $10.92 on Friday, hitting $162.64. 1,347,673 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,159,128. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.26 and a beta of 2.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.39 and a 200 day moving average of $113.13. Silvergate Capital has a fifty-two week low of $15.40 and a fifty-two week high of $187.86.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $42.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.43 million. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 40.03%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Silvergate Capital will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dennis S. Frank sold 23,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total transaction of $2,803,000.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 13,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.95, for a total value of $1,429,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,231 shares of company stock worth $12,214,913 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SI. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Silvergate Capital during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

