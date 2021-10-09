Simplex Trading LLC Grows Stake in ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EET)

Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EET) by 46.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets by 26.4% in the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 36,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after acquiring an additional 7,537 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets by 158.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets by 23.6% in the second quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets in the first quarter valued at about $94,000.

Shares of EET stock opened at $90.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.97 and its 200 day moving average is $99.30. ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets has a 12 month low of $69.95 and a 12 month high of $121.06.

ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index). The Index adjusts the market capitalization of index constituents for free float and targets for index inclusion 85% of free float-adjusted market capitalization in each industry group in global emerging markets countries.

