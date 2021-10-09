Simplify Volt Pop Culture Disruption ETF (NYSEARCA:VPOP) Trading 2.4% Higher

Simplify Volt Pop Culture Disruption ETF (NYSEARCA:VPOP)’s share price traded up 2.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.40 and last traded at $12.37. 437 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 2,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.08.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.36 and a 200 day moving average of $11.85.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Simplify Volt Pop Culture Disruption ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Volt Pop Culture Disruption ETF (NYSEARCA:VPOP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 21.75% of Simplify Volt Pop Culture Disruption ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

