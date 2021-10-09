Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 0.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,107,519 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,311 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $122,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SSD. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Standard Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 29.7% in the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 721 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SSD opened at $113.27 on Friday. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.20 and a 52 week high of $119.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.15.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $410.28 million during the quarter. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 21.72%. Sell-side analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.42%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

In other news, insider Roger Dankel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total transaction of $161,655.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and markets building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects; and concrete construction products such as anchor; and repair, protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DYI projects.

