Sims (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Upgraded to Buy at Citigroup

Sims (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SMSMY has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sims from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sims from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

OTCMKTS SMSMY opened at $9.13 on Thursday. Sims has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $13.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.60 and its 200 day moving average is $11.58.

Sims Ltd. engages in the recycling of metal and electronics. It operates though the following segments: North America Metals (NAM), Australia,New Zealand Metals (ANZ), UK Metal (UK), Global Trading, Investment in SA Recycling (SAR), Sims Lifecycle Services (SLS), and Unallocated. The NAM segment comprises of subsidiaries and joint ventures in the U.S.

