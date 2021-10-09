Sit Investment Associates Inc. Acquires 10,000 Shares of Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its position in Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 303,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. owned approximately 4.67% of Invesco High Income Trust II worth $4,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VLT. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II during the first quarter valued at $36,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 20.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 9.5% in the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 14.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco High Income Trust II during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VLT opened at $14.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.54. Invesco High Income Trust II has a 1-year low of $12.02 and a 1-year high of $15.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0964 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th.

Invesco High Income Trust II Company Profile

Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

