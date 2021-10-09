Sit Investment Associates Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 33,245 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $4,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 66.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on D shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Scotiabank upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.90.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $72.70 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.48. The company has a market cap of $58.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.35. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.85 and a 52-week high of $86.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.19%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

