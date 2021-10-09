Sit Investment Associates Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $5,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EHC. Prudent Man Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 1.5% in the second quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 3.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 54.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 1.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 75.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE EHC opened at $71.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.57. Encompass Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.51 and a fifty-two week high of $89.68. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.10.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 7.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is currently 38.75%.

EHC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Encompass Health from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James raised Encompass Health from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Encompass Health in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.88.

Encompass Health Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

Read More: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.