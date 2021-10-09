Sit Investment Associates Inc. Sells 1,865 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,865 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of USB. Hi Line Capital Management LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 17.0% during the first quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 138,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,703,000 after purchasing an additional 20,115 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 133,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,405,000 after buying an additional 15,784 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,267.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 23,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 21,947 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,952,000 after buying an additional 6,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 553,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,544,000 after buying an additional 114,743 shares during the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on USB shares. Odeon Capital Group cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.77.

Shares of USB stock opened at $62.33 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $36.57 and a fifty-two week high of $62.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $92.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 60.13%.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

