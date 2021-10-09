Sit Investment Associates Inc. Sells 900 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lowered its position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,265 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $6,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Splunk by 4.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,005,663 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $289,539,000 after purchasing an additional 89,839 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,612,153 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,112,624,000 after acquiring an additional 98,749 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 8.0% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Splunk in the second quarter valued at about $732,000. Finally, Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Splunk in the second quarter valued at about $3,181,000. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Splunk alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Splunk from $148.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Splunk from $198.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Splunk from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$140.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.10.

Shares of SPLK opened at $150.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $148.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.90. The company has a market capitalization of $24.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.53 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. Splunk Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.28 and a fifty-two week high of $222.19.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.07. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 55.19% and a negative net margin of 49.60%. The firm had revenue of $605.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -5.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Splunk news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 27,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.55, for a total value of $4,171,565.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.02, for a total transaction of $54,065.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,639 shares of company stock worth $4,793,931 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

Featured Article: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.