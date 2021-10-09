Sixt (ETR:SIX2) PT Set at €145.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Sixt (ETR:SIX2) has been assigned a €145.00 ($170.59) target price by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.26% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SIX2. Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of Sixt in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Warburg Research set a €148.00 ($174.12) target price on shares of Sixt in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on shares of Sixt in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on shares of Sixt in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sixt has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €122.22 ($143.79).

ETR:SIX2 opened at €125.80 ($148.00) on Thursday. Sixt has a 1 year low of €61.35 ($72.18) and a 1 year high of €139.40 ($164.00). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €119.93 and a 200-day moving average of €117.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 53.93.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

