Sixt (ETR:SIX2) PT Set at €145.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Sixt (ETR:SIX2) has been assigned a €145.00 ($170.59) target price by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.26% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SIX2. Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of Sixt in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Warburg Research set a €148.00 ($174.12) target price on shares of Sixt in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on shares of Sixt in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on shares of Sixt in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sixt has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €122.22 ($143.79).

ETR:SIX2 opened at €125.80 ($148.00) on Thursday. Sixt has a 1 year low of €61.35 ($72.18) and a 1 year high of €139.40 ($164.00). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €119.93 and a 200-day moving average of €117.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 53.93.

Sixt Company Profile

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

Analyst Recommendations for Sixt (ETR:SIX2)

