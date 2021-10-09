Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$39.86.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ZZZ. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC boosted their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Sleep Country Canada to C$39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

ZZZ opened at C$33.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$33.89 and a 200-day moving average price of C$31.83. Sleep Country Canada has a 12-month low of C$20.91 and a 12-month high of C$37.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.67.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$192.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$186.80 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sleep Country Canada will post 2.4699999 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Sleep Country Canada’s payout ratio is 25.70%.

Sleep Country Canada Company Profile

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

