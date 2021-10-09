SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Stock Position Lessened by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,304,013 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 11,166 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $32,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in SM Energy by 84.1% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,653 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in SM Energy during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the first quarter valued at $47,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 146.3% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,286 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 5,670.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,770 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 5,670 shares during the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on SM Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on SM Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised SM Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on SM Energy from $19.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SM Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.56.

SM opened at $30.33 on Friday. SM Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.34 and a fifty-two week high of $31.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.01 and a 200-day moving average of $20.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 6.17.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $563.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.12 million. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 45.85%. On average, equities research analysts expect that SM Energy will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -8.70%.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

