SolGold (LON:SOLG) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $28.32

SolGold Plc (LON:SOLG) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 28.32 ($0.37) and traded as low as GBX 26.10 ($0.34). SolGold shares last traded at GBX 26.85 ($0.35), with a volume of 1,587,063 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 28.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 28.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.75, a current ratio of 15.22 and a quick ratio of 14.27. The company has a market cap of £619.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.75.

About SolGold (LON:SOLG)

SolGold Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador, Australia, and Solomon Islands. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Alpala project that covers an area of approximately 50 square kilometers located in Imbabura province, Northern Ecuador, as well as holds tenements across central and southeast Queensland, Australia and Solomon Islands.

Featured Story: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for SolGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.