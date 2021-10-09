Soros Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Soros Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,459,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,838,000 after acquiring an additional 559,591 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 179.7% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 839,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,244,000 after acquiring an additional 539,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 168.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 324,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,693,000 after acquiring an additional 203,283 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 14.3% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 860,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,626,000 after buying an additional 107,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 440.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 80,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,586,000 after buying an additional 65,851 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF stock traded down $2.95 on Friday, reaching $404.12. 616,697 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 1-year low of $123.69 and a 1-year high of $183.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $412.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $383.78.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

