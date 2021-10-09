Soros Capital Management LLC Invests $5.37 Million in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Soros Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 34,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,373,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,859,701 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $750,386,000 after acquiring an additional 130,752 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,986,627 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $615,575,000 after acquiring an additional 445,591 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,228,416 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $497,109,000 after acquiring an additional 50,326 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,166,075 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $454,015,000 after acquiring an additional 927,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,074,007 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $474,657,000 after buying an additional 127,263 shares in the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE KEYS traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $161.76. The company had a trading volume of 670,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,773. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.77 and a fifty-two week high of $182.49. The company has a market capitalization of $29.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $171.92 and its 200 day moving average is $155.94.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 17.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 677 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total transaction of $106,336.39. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 60,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,549,856. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 8,256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total transaction of $1,492,602.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KEYS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $158.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.91.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

