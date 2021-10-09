Soros Capital Management LLC Makes New $16.45 Million Investment in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Soros Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 84,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $16,447,000. Crown Castle International accounts for 1.7% of Soros Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,371,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,803,017,000 after purchasing an additional 475,386 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,057,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,059,238,000 after purchasing an additional 457,321 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,703,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,046,915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787,088 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,937,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,571,249,000 after acquiring an additional 492,940 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,679,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,493,991,000 after acquiring an additional 470,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

CCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.55.

Shares of Crown Castle International stock traded down $3.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $169.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 971,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,784,563. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $73.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.37. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1-year low of $146.15 and a 1-year high of $204.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.60.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 18.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.47%.

In other Crown Castle International news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total transaction of $766,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,273.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Landis Martin acquired 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $191.52 per share, with a total value of $804,384.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 141,755 shares in the company, valued at $27,148,917.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

