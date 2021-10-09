Soros Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Soros Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 351,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,270,000. CSX comprises about 1.2% of Soros Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CSX by 59.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 27,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 10,390 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in CSX in the first quarter worth about $211,000. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CSX by 140.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 5,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 3,405 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 175.2% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 18,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 11,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of CSX by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after buying an additional 17,694 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CSX news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 161,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $5,102,989.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 314,766 shares in the company, valued at $9,946,605.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total value of $1,150,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 291,487 shares of company stock worth $9,367,739 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSX traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.71. 9,871,586 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,158,669. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.98 and a 200 day moving average of $32.87. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $25.13 and a twelve month high of $34.96. The company has a market capitalization of $73.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.34.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. CSX’s payout ratio is 30.33%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CSX shares. TD Securities raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on CSX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.53.

CSX Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

