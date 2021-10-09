South32’s (SOUHY) Underweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reissued their underweight rating on shares of South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SOUHY. Macquarie raised South32 from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised South32 from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised South32 from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of South32 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of South32 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, South32 presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of SOUHY opened at $13.14 on Friday. South32 has a twelve month low of $7.05 and a twelve month high of $13.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. South32’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.61%.

South32 Company Profile

South32 Ltd. operates as a metal and mining company. It operates through the following segments: Worsley Alumina, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Brazil Alumina, South Africa Energy Coal, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Eagle Downs Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, South Africa Managanese, Cerro Matoso, Cannington, and Hermosa.

