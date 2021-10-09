Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $61.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.13% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Greenville First Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for Greenville First Bank, N.A., a national banking association chartered under the laws of the United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ SFST opened at $53.92 on Thursday. Southern First Bancshares has a twelve month low of $25.42 and a twelve month high of $56.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.98. The company has a market capitalization of $425.97 million, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.09. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 27.10%. The firm had revenue of $25.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.77 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Southern First Bancshares will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rudolph G. Johnstone III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total value of $100,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFST. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 454,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,288,000 after purchasing an additional 26,162 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 43,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. 78.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile

Southern First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for small-to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and other individuals. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate.

