Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Price Target Raised to $6.50

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $6.00 to $6.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Southwestern Energy from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $4.86 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a buy rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.65.

NYSE:SWN opened at $5.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Southwestern Energy has a one year low of $2.42 and a one year high of $5.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.91.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 135.54% and a negative net margin of 35.41%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.62 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 4,435.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,248 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

