SparkPoint Fuel (SFUEL) Tops 1-Day Volume of $713,109.00

SparkPoint Fuel (CURRENCY:SFUEL) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 9th. SparkPoint Fuel has a market cap of $1.51 million and approximately $713,109.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SparkPoint Fuel has traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can currently be bought for $0.0531 or 0.00000097 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.35 or 0.00066089 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $76.47 or 0.00139044 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.59 or 0.00090180 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,822.06 or 0.99686310 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,547.57 or 0.06450771 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003447 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About SparkPoint Fuel

SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint . SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi

SparkPoint Fuel Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparkPoint Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SparkPoint Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

