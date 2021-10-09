SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) Shares Purchased by Tolleson Wealth Management Inc.

Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) by 6.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,078,182 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,802 shares during the period. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF comprises 34.7% of Tolleson Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF worth $128,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 130.2% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $350,000.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $121.31. 18,207 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,716. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $123.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.28. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a one year low of $90.87 and a one year high of $126.30.

