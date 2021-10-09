Spencer D. Armour III Sells 98,793 Shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Stock

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 98,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $984,966.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:PUMP opened at $9.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 3.30. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.58 and a 12-month high of $13.99.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $216.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.42 million. ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 8.16% and a negative net margin of 15.33%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUMP. Towle & Co. acquired a new position in ProPetro in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,304,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in ProPetro by 142.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,809,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829,177 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ProPetro by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,892,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,985 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in ProPetro by 2,908.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,080,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in ProPetro by 266.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,331,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,198,000 after acquiring an additional 968,812 shares in the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ProPetro

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

