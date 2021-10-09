Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spero Therapeutics Inc. is a multi-asset, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on identifying, developing and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant bacterial infections. Spero Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, United States. “

Get Spero Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Spero Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spero Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.20.

SPRO opened at $17.08 on Thursday. Spero Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $11.75 and a fifty-two week high of $23.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.87 and its 200 day moving average is $15.09. The stock has a market cap of $549.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 1.58.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 million. Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 411.53% and a negative return on equity of 63.74%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Spero Therapeutics will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Spero Therapeutics news, major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc bought 134,543 shares of Spero Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.65 per share, for a total transaction of $2,509,226.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 270,526 shares of company stock worth $4,955,004. Insiders own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 122.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 21,927 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 139,640.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 6,982 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 392.0% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 7,949 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 7,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

About Spero Therapeutics

Spero Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant, or MDR, bacterial infections. Its pipeline product candidates include SPR994, SPR741, and SPR206. The company was founded by Ankit A.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spero Therapeutics (SPRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.