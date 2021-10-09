Splinterlands Achieves Market Capitalization of $36.07 Million (SPS)

Splinterlands (CURRENCY:SPS) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 9th. Splinterlands has a total market cap of $36.07 million and approximately $3.18 million worth of Splinterlands was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Splinterlands has traded 14.8% higher against the dollar. One Splinterlands coin can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00000764 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001830 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.47 or 0.00066722 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.91 or 0.00138897 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.07 or 0.00089779 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54,737.09 or 1.00148774 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003664 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,550.71 or 0.06496498 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Splinterlands’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,187,459 coins. Splinterlands’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splinterlands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Splinterlands should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Splinterlands using one of the exchanges listed above.

