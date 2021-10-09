Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SEAH) Shares Sold by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SEAH) by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,959 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sports Entertainment Acquisition were worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Sports Entertainment Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $180,000. Greenlight Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Sports Entertainment Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $547,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Sports Entertainment Acquisition by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Sports Entertainment Acquisition by 5,068.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 109,832 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Sports Entertainment Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,419,000. 57.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sports Entertainment Acquisition alerts:

Shares of SEAH opened at $9.98 on Friday. Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.59 and a 1 year high of $10.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.01.

Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on the sports and entertainment sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in North Palm Beach, Florida.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SEAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Sports Entertainment Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sports Entertainment Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.