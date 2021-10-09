Sprott (NYSE:SII) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Sprott (NYSE:SII) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sprott Inc. is an alternative asset manager as well as precious metal investor. It provide investors with specialized investment strategies which include Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities and Brokerage, through its subsidiaries in Canada, the US and Asia. Sprott Inc. is based in TORONTO. “

Separately, TD Securities upgraded Sprott from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of NYSE:SII opened at $36.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Sprott has a 52-week low of $28.03 and a 52-week high of $47.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.58. The company has a market capitalization of $926.41 million, a P/E ratio of 31.34 and a beta of 1.81.

Sprott (NYSE:SII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Sprott had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 21.06%. The business had revenue of $36.31 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprott will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sprott in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sprott in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Sprott by 43.5% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sprott in the first quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Sprott by 17.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.43% of the company’s stock.

Sprott Company Profile

Sprott, Inc provides investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities, Brokerage, and Corporate. The Exchange Listed Products segment provides management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange traded funds.

