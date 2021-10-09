Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.60.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ SPRB opened at $5.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.96, a current ratio of 15.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.30. Spruce Biosciences has a 52-week low of $5.09 and a 52-week high of $35.60.

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.05). As a group, analysts anticipate that Spruce Biosciences will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 42.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 5,688 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 345,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,732,000 after buying an additional 13,274 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 87.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 31.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 124,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 30,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 159.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 29,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 18,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

About Spruce Biosciences

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH).

