SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SSE PLC is engaged in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The Company also stores and distributes natural gas and provides other energy-related services. It operates a telecommunications network that offers bandwidth and capacity to companies, public sector organizations, Internet service providers, and others. SSE PLC, formerly known as Scottish and Southern Energy plc, is based in Perth, the United Kingdom. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SSEZY. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of SSE in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of SSE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of SSE from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.25.

Shares of SSE stock opened at $20.99 on Tuesday. SSE has a fifty-two week low of $16.13 and a fifty-two week high of $23.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.41. The company has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.62.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $1.0679 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.12%. SSE’s payout ratio is 137.38%.

SSE Company Profile

SSE Plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Retail, and Wholesale. The Networks segment includes electricity distribution, electricity transmission, and gas distribution. The Retail segment comprises the business energy, airtricity, and enterprise.

