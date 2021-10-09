SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SSP Group PLC operates food and beverage outlets. It also operates restaurants, bars, cafes, food courts, lounges and convenience stores in airports, train stations, motorway service stations and other leisure locations. SSP Group PLC is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded SSP Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS SSPPF opened at $3.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.10. SSP Group has a 1-year low of $2.97 and a 1-year high of $5.50.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

