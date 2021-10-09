Stacks Price Hits $1.63 on Exchanges (STX)

Stacks (CURRENCY:STX) traded 12.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. In the last week, Stacks has traded up 19.5% against the U.S. dollar. Stacks has a total market cap of $2.04 billion and approximately $116.96 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stacks coin can now be bought for approximately $1.63 or 0.00002988 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Stacks alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001836 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.00 or 0.00066091 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.30 or 0.00077667 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.24 or 0.00110599 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003462 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.92 or 0.00139389 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.00 or 0.00089963 BTC.

About Stacks

Stacks (CRYPTO:STX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,250,507,222 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Buying and Selling Stacks

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stacks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stacks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stacks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stacks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.