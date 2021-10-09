Stafi (FIS) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $13.32 Million

Stafi (CURRENCY:FIS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 9th. During the last seven days, Stafi has traded up 4.2% against the dollar. One Stafi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.67 or 0.00003025 BTC on popular exchanges. Stafi has a market capitalization of $18.73 million and $13.32 million worth of Stafi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Stafi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.71 or 0.00111809 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003492 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $265.16 or 0.00480396 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00014740 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00036695 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00012035 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Stafi Profile

FIS uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 7th, 2020. Stafi’s total supply is 102,245,900 coins and its circulating supply is 11,217,512 coins. The official message board for Stafi is medium.com/stafi . Stafi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Stafi is www.stafi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

Buying and Selling Stafi

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stafi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stafi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stafi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stafi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stafi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.