Stantec (NYSE:STN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $53.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.76% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Stantec Inc. provides professional consulting services in planning, engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying and geomatics. It also provides professional consulting services in environmental sciences, project management, and project economics for infrastructure and facilities projects. Its services include, or relate to, the development of conceptual plans, zoning approval of design infrastructure, transportation planning, traffic engineering, landscape architecture, urban planning, design construction review and surveying. It provides knowledge-based solutions for infrastructure and facilities projects through value-added professional services principally under fee-for-service agreements with clients. Stantec Inc. is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada. “

Get Stantec alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares lowered shares of Stantec to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Stantec from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Stantec from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Stantec from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$70.00 price target on shares of Stantec in a report on Friday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.65.

NYSE STN opened at $48.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.37 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.34 and a 200-day moving average of $46.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Stantec has a 1-year low of $28.10 and a 1-year high of $52.36.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $739.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.16 million. Stantec had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 13.39%. On average, analysts forecast that Stantec will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Stantec by 0.7% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 50,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Stantec by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 138,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,173,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Stantec by 4.0% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stantec during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Stantec by 10.8% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 12,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. 59.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

See Also: 52-week highs

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stantec (STN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.