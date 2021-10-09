Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR) & Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) Critical Survey

Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR) and Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) are both small-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Star Equity and Natus Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Star Equity $78.16 million 0.17 -$6.46 million N/A N/A Natus Medical $415.68 million 2.00 -$16.61 million $0.39 62.59

Star Equity has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Natus Medical.

Risk and Volatility

Star Equity has a beta of 0.15, meaning that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Natus Medical has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.2% of Star Equity shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.3% of Natus Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.5% of Star Equity shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Natus Medical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Star Equity and Natus Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Star Equity 1.34% -36.15% -9.11% Natus Medical 0.39% 7.72% 5.40%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Star Equity and Natus Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Star Equity 0 0 0 0 N/A Natus Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Natus Medical beats Star Equity on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Star Equity

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Building and Construction, and Real Estate and Investments. The Diagnostic Services segment offers a convenient and economically efficient imaging services program as an alternative to purchasing equipment or outsourcing the procedures to another physician or imaging center. The Diagnostic Imaging segment sells its internally developed solid-state gamma cameras, imaging systems, and camera maintenance contracts. The Building and Construction segment generates revenue from the lease of commercial properties and equipment. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Suwanee, GA.

About Natus Medical

Natus Medical, Inc. provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages. Its products are used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases and balance and mobility disorders. The company was founded by Maurizio Liverani, John Robert Camber Porter, William New, Jr., Brian Prinn and William W. Moore on May 26, 1987 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, CA.

