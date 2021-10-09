State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 16,257 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,257 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.07% of A. O. Smith worth $7,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the first quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 139.7% in the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, A. O. Smith has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.75.

NYSE:AOS opened at $64.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.06. A. O. Smith Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.04 and a fifty-two week high of $73.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.11.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $859.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.48 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 13.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.15%.

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

