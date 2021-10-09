Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.070-$0.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $755 million-$785 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $720.80 million.

Shares of SCS stock opened at $12.41 on Friday. Steelcase has a 1 year low of $10.36 and a 1 year high of $16.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.06. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 40.03 and a beta of 1.42.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). Steelcase had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $724.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.54%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Steelcase stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,608,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 346,540 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.39% of Steelcase worth $24,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.

