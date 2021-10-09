Stephen Hoge Sells 20,000 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.54, for a total value of $6,150,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Stephen Hoge also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 24th, Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.04, for a total transaction of $2,240,200.00.

On Monday, September 13th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.41, for a total transaction of $8,948,200.00.

On Thursday, September 2nd, Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.13, for a total transaction of $3,931,300.00.

On Friday, August 13th, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total value of $6,075,000.00.

On Friday, July 23rd, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.13, for a total value of $5,026,950.00.

On Monday, July 26th, Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.99, for a total value of $1,759,950.00.

On Tuesday, July 13th, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.87, for a total value of $3,583,050.00.

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $304.91 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.49 and a 1 year high of $497.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $399.02 and a 200-day moving average of $268.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.50.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.01 by $0.45. Moderna had a net margin of 49.79% and a return on equity of 88.13%. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was up 6457.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Moderna from $190.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.21.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the third quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the third quarter valued at approximately $591,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 7.8% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the third quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 46.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. 55.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

