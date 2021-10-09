Stephens Inc. AR Invests $252,000 in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,514 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PDCE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 2,238.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,311,129 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $45,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,050 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in PDC Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,810,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in PDC Energy by 122.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,100,050 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $37,841,000 after buying an additional 605,927 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in PDC Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $20,911,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in PDC Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,353,000.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

Shares of PDCE stock opened at $48.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.95 and a beta of 3.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.09. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $51.81.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $229.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.59 million. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 20.28% and a negative net margin of 12.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 321.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is 23.65%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PDCE shares. Truist dropped their target price on PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on PDC Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. TD Securities boosted their price target on PDC Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.44.

In other PDC Energy news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 210,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,466,965. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.73, for a total value of $89,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $843,040 over the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PDC Energy Profile

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Read More: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.