Stifel Nicolaus Raises ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Price Target to $99.00

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $83.00 to $99.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen raised their price objective on ArcBest from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on ArcBest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on ArcBest from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Vertical Research raised ArcBest from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ArcBest from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ArcBest currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $87.92.

Shares of ArcBest stock opened at $87.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. ArcBest has a 12 month low of $29.02 and a 12 month high of $93.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.47.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $949.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.98 million. ArcBest had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that ArcBest will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.91%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCB. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 140.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,936,000 after purchasing an additional 270,233 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ArcBest by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,154,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $292,368,000 after acquiring an additional 183,386 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in ArcBest by 19.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 961,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,957,000 after acquiring an additional 158,219 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in ArcBest by 17.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 774,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,063,000 after acquiring an additional 113,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in ArcBest by 53.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 320,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,529,000 after acquiring an additional 111,305 shares in the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

