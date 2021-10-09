STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) Rating Increased to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STRATA Skin Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of STRATA Skin Sciences stock opened at $1.92 on Tuesday. STRATA Skin Sciences has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $2.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.56. The company has a market cap of $65.31 million, a P/E ratio of -21.33 and a beta of 2.45.

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical device company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 million. STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative net margin of 11.88% and a negative return on equity of 19.90%. Equities research analysts forecast that STRATA Skin Sciences will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSKN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,209 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 6,688 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,273,401 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after buying an additional 149,851 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 8.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 799,614 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 60,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 22NW LP purchased a new stake in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.07% of the company’s stock.

STRATA Skin Sciences Company Profile

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc is a medical technology company in Dermatology and Plastic Surgery. It engages in developing, commercializing and marketing products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions. The firm operates through the following segments: Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment.

