Strong Reaches Market Capitalization of $96.22 Million (STRONG)

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. During the last seven days, Strong has traded 12.7% higher against the US dollar. Strong has a market capitalization of $96.22 million and $11.09 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Strong coin can currently be purchased for approximately $695.87 or 0.01262990 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001815 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.63 or 0.00064664 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $77.73 or 0.00141082 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.82 or 0.00092234 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 63.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00004683 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,043.48 or 0.99902115 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,502.93 or 0.06357711 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Strong Coin Profile

Strong’s genesis date was August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio . Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Strong is strongblock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Strong Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strong should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Strong using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

