Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Given New C$76.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a na rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. CIBC upgraded Sun Life Financial from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from C$72.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Tuesday. CSFB set a C$72.00 price objective on Sun Life Financial and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$72.00 price target on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Life Financial currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$72.85.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

SLF stock opened at C$68.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 516.21, a current ratio of 545.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$65.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$64.88. Sun Life Financial has a twelve month low of C$51.59 and a twelve month high of C$68.91. The firm has a market cap of C$40.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported C$1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.45 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$12.67 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Sun Life Financial will post 6.7399994 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.75%.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.