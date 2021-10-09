Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) Short Interest Down 16.0% in September

Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,280,000 shares, a decrease of 16.0% from the August 31st total of 7,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SRGA shares. Craig Hallum cut shares of Surgalign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Surgalign from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Surgalign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Surgalign from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Surgalign from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Surgalign has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.21.

Get Surgalign alerts:

SRGA opened at $1.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.83. Surgalign has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $3.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.97 million, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 2.17.

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. Surgalign had a negative net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 81.31%. The business had revenue of $24.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.53 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Surgalign will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Terry M. Rich purchased 702,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.93 per share, for a total transaction of $653,749.08. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,396,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,229,130.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani purchased 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.95 per share, with a total value of $52,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 238,669 shares in the company, valued at $226,735.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 788,056 shares of company stock valued at $735,790. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRGA. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Surgalign in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Surgalign in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Surgalign in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Surgalign in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Surgalign in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Surgalign

Surgalign Holdings, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing biologic metal and synthetic implants. Its products portfolio include cervical fixation, The Streamline (TL) fixation, motion preservation, orthobiologics, cervical inter-body fusion, TL IBF, and SI joint fusion.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Surgalign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgalign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.