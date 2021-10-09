SushiSwap Trading 2.7% Lower This Week (SUSHI)

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. SushiSwap has a total market capitalization of $1.39 billion and $151.12 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SushiSwap coin can currently be bought for about $10.91 or 0.00019812 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, SushiSwap has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.21 or 0.00049422 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002447 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.06 or 0.00230820 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.29 or 0.00102254 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00012188 BTC.

SushiSwap Coin Profile

SushiSwap (CRYPTO:SUSHI) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 235,396,777 coins and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 coins. The official website for SushiSwap is sushiswap.org . SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is designed to be an evolution of #Uniswap with $SUSHI tokenomics. SushiSwap protocol better aligns incentives for network participants by introducing revenue-sharing & network effects to the popular AMM model. “

SushiSwap Coin Trading

