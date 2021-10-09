Susquehanna Bancshares Raises Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target to $75.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “positive” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 16.06% from the company’s previous close.

MRVL has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.79.

Marvell Technology stock opened at $64.62 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.50. Marvell Technology has a fifty-two week low of $35.30 and a fifty-two week high of $67.19. The company has a market capitalization of $53.22 billion, a PE ratio of -134.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Marvell Technology will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total transaction of $309,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total transaction of $1,248,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,150 shares of company stock valued at $3,868,125 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRVL. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 400.0% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

