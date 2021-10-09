Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $20.70

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.70 and last traded at $20.43, with a volume of 34009 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.37.

SWDBY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Swedbank AB (publ) to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Danske cut Swedbank AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a SEK 187 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. UBS Group upgraded Swedbank AB (publ) to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from SEK 183 to SEK 190 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Barclays upgraded Swedbank AB (publ) to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from SEK 184 to SEK 188 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Swedbank AB (publ) to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.33.

Get Swedbank AB (publ) alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.75 and a 200-day moving average of $18.91. The stock has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.02.

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Swedbank AB (publ) had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 39.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter.

About Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY)

Swedbank AB engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Swedish Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, Baltic Banking, and Group Functions and Others. The Swedish Banking segment caters to customers through digital channels and branches, as well as through cooperating savings banks and franchises.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.