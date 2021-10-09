Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a $20.00 price target on shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Pareto Securities raised shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of BIOVF stock remained flat at $$27.07 on Friday. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB has a fifty-two week low of $15.13 and a fifty-two week high of $28.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.77.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $381.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.20 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ), an integrated biotechnology company, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the therapeutic areas of haematology, immunology, and genetic and metabolic diseases in Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers Alprolix for haemophilia B; Doptelet treatment of thrombocytopenia; Elocta for haemophilia A; Gamifant for hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis(HLH); Kineret for cryopyrin associated periodic syndrome, rheumatoid arthritis, and still's disease; Orfadin to treat hereditary tyrosinaemia type-1; and Synagis for serious lower respiratory tract infection.

