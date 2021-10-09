SYNC Network Market Cap Hits $3.63 Million (SYNC)

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 9th. Over the last seven days, SYNC Network has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. SYNC Network has a market capitalization of $3.63 million and $209.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SYNC Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0301 or 0.00000055 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.88 or 0.00349837 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001114 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00008096 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001899 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00006852 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 39% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000014 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000071 BTC.

SYNC Network Coin Profile

SYNC Network is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 153,762,984 coins and its circulating supply is 120,774,450 coins. The official message board for SYNC Network is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SYNC Network’s official website is syncbond.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

Buying and Selling SYNC Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SYNC Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SYNC Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

